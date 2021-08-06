ELKHART — National Farmers Market Week will be celebrated locally with Elkhart Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 7, at Kardzhali Park next to the NIBCO Ice and Water Park.
This week’s market will feature activities for all ages, including tunes by Don Savoie who will be playing from 10 a.m. to noon. The Soap Maven will be demonstrating “Behemoth Bubbles,” which allow kids (and adults) to chase down 4-foot bubbles. Kids activities will be available throughout the market as well as door prizes featuring handcrafted items from the market vendors.
