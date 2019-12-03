ELKHART — American Technology Components Inc. is recognizing an ongoing employee initiative to support fellow employees and the community.
Two key employees, Natalie Martin and Devine Stoner, organized and completed the company’s second annual food drive. This one-week event collected cash donations and almost 400 pounds of nonperishable goods that were evenly divided to support the community and employee families.
Martin and Stoner initiated this year’s effort, “because we know everyone needs help at some point in their lives,” Martin said.
Stoner agreed and added, “We want to continue helping because people matter.”
Todd Yeoman, company president, recognized the two organizers as well as the ATC employees for positively leading with action.
“We proudly encourage and acknowledge our amazing employees as ATC’s foundation,” Yeoman said. “It is a privilege to witness the selfless example of kindness and consideration.”
American Technology Components has been operating in Elkhart since 1986. It is located at 2905 LaVanture Place.
