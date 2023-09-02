BRISTOL — The Bristol Public Library will hold a two-part mental health series on Tuesday, Sept. 19. This free educational series will be presented by Emily Christ, Purdue University Extension Educator in Health & Human Sciences in Elkhart County.
The series will start at 1 p.m. and explore the brain and social connections. As we get older, we begin to see the cognitive impact social connections have on our brain. Learn how to stay socially active in your community and what activities provide the greatest connection to others.
