GOSHEN — Heart disease is the leading cause of death in Indiana. As of 2022, it was also the leading cause of death in Elkhart County.
The Be Heart Smart program is for individuals who want to learn more about preventing heart disease and making heart-healthy lifestyle changes. This series will discuss controllable and uncontrollable risk factors for heart disease; BMI, blood pressure, and cholesterol numbers; recommendations for heart-healthy eating and cooking substitutions; and benefits of physical activity and stress reduction.
