NAPPANEE — Learn about opioid misuse, stigma and recovery as well as steps one can take to respond to the crisis in their community.
The public has been invited to a free educational program presented by Emily Christ, Purdue University Extension Educator in Health & Human Sciences in Elkhart County. This program is being offered in-person at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Nappanee Public Library, 157 N. Main St. The program lasts about one hour.
