Research shows that humans are hard-wired to have connections, but we have the most complex ways of demonstrating social behavior. The brain plays an important part in how we come together and do activities we wouldn’t normally do on our own. As time goes on, we begin to see the cognitive impact social connections have on our brain.
Learn how to stay socially active in your community and what activities provide the greatest connection to others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.