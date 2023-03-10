GOSHEN — Social connectedness is closely related to emotional and mental health. Feeling connected with others lowers levels of depression and anxiety. Learn about the benefits of connections, how to connect with others, and how to reach out for help with mental health.
Join us for this free educational program presented by Linda Curley, Purdue University Extension Educator in Health & Human Sciences in Lake County. This program is being offered Thursday, March 16 — in-person at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office at 1 p.m. and again virtually via Zoom at 6:30 p.m.
