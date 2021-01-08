GOSHEN — Are you bogged down and overwhelmed by the possessions in your life? Do you wish you could rid yourself of clutter and the stress that comes with it? Learn about the negative effects of clutter, common barriers, strategies to de-clutter, and how to create an action plan.
Residents are invited to this free, educational program presented by Virginia Aparicio, Purdue University Extension Educator in Health & Human Sciences in Elkhart County. This program is being offered at 10 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. on Feb 2 at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office, located on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds.
