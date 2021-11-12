GOSHEN — Aging adulting who want to engage in fun and interactive activities that will challenge their thinking and help them stay mentally active are invited to “Brain Fitness Camp.”
This free, educational program will be presented by Linda Curley, Purdue Extension educator in Health & Human Sciences in Lake County. This program is being offered at 1 p.m. Dec. 15 in-person at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office located on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds.
