Ed and Jane Williams

ELKHART — Ed and Jane (VanReenen) Williams of Elkhart are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary.
They were married July 21, 1979 at Hope Reform Church in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Jane is a retired Edwardsburg Public Schools elementary teacher and Ed is a retired railroad trainman.
Their children are Ashley (Jacob) Kain of Mount Pleasant, Michigan and Austin Williams of Pasenda, California.
Their grandchildren are Caden and Lucas Williams and Riley and Rory Kain.
The couple plans to celebrate by attending a Chicago Cubs game and spending time at their cottage in Union Pier, Michigan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.