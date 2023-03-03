Snow and windy conditions this evening giving way to some clearing late. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches..
GOSHEN — Colonoscopy and other screenings to detect cancer in the colon or rectum are in the spotlight in March during National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.
Among colorectal screenings, colonoscopy is considered the gold standard for cancer prevention. It’s the only test that allows doctors to find and remove polyps during the same exam. That means they can remove abnormal tissue in the colorectal area before it grows into cancer.
