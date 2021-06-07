Eagle Scout completes Environmental Center project

Stone planters on both sides of the main entrance gate to the Environmental Center on Lusher Avenue in Elkhart were completed by Eagle Scout Jay Keen. He is shown here with Troop 1 Scoutmaster Wayne Niccum and District 4 City Councilman Dwight Fish.

 Photo provided

