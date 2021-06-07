Eagle Scout completes Environmental Center project

Sections
Most Popular
Articles
- Man arrested after fatal hit-and-run
- Teenager killed in Elkhart hit-and-run, one injured
- 2 injured when fire destroys commercial building
- 3 arrested for drugs after search of home
- Goshen's personalized old-school bike manufacturer launches biggest machine yet
- Head-on crash injures 3
- Michael J. Serafino
- River dipping its toes in extreme water levels, residents say
- 2 confirmed dead a week after home fire
- T. Michael Downs
Images
Videos
Commented
- Indiana Attorney General: Full voucher program will ensure true liberty in education (5)
- Goshen offers vaccination incentives to city workers (4)
- Elkhart County 4-H Fair announces 2021 concert lineup (3)
- County COVID-19 restrictions end following veto override (3)
- Judge orders Goshen couple to remove yard signs (3)
- RV shipment records broken for six straight months (3)
- Local veteran inducted into Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund program (3)
- Elkhart man admits to armed robbery (2)
- Motorcyclist dies following crash with semi (2)
- Elkhart man sentenced for dealing heroin (2)
- Goshen denies parking material variance for Keystone (2)
- High schools outline commencement plans (2)
- Man admits to murder; molestation charges to be dropped (2)
- Police get easier access to Washington Gardens surveillance cameras (2)
- Goshen adopts Climate Action Plan (1)
- Deloris M. Ferris (1)
- Man arrested after fatal hit-and-run (1)
- Elkhart man accused of child molesting (1)
- Clevelands celebrating 50 years of marriage (1)
- 3 arrested for drugs after search of home (1)
- Former mayor David Miller loved Elkhart 'with a passion' (1)
- Goshen's personalized old-school bike manufacturer launches biggest machine yet (1)
- Man arrested with gun on school grounds (1)
- New kayak launches improve access to St. Joseph River (1)
- Neighborhood needs identified in Prairie Creek Run study (1)
- Guest column: How do we end the pandemic? (1)
- Bobbi Joanne (McCollough) Areaux (1)
- CDC returning to monitor area's low vaccine uptake (1)
- High-speed chase with stolen SUV ends in arrest (1)
- 2 injured when fire destroys commercial building (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.