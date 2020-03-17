I have written several times that I enjoy making and eating soup. I was raised by a family of great soup makers. Hearty soup was created from fall to late spring for many reasons. Years ago, before the use of slow cookers and electric programmable pressure cookers, many cooks always had a pot of soup simmering. My grandmother van den Broecke made excellent vegetable beef soup. The soup had leeks in it and was a meal staple. She would make a large kettle and freeze it.
If my memory serves me correctly, my grandmother Lienhart made a lot of chicken soup with carrots, celery and onions. The soup was made with the skin on the chicken and the broth was very rich. I like real broth, which for me doesn’t come out of a container. I don’t want to offend anyone, but there is a huge difference in the flavor. Making broth, whether it be meat, poultry, bone or vegetable, is easy with today’s stoves and small appliances.
