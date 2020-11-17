Colin Brown, 4, and Acy Brown, 8, look at the FTC Toxic Team's robot during an open house at the studio. E3 Robotics Center was recently awarded a grant from the Bayer Foundation to support the program.
ELKHART — Students at E3 Robotics Center received grant funding for three of their FIRST Robotics teams as they work to enhance their skills in science and engineering.
Bayer Fund, a philanthropic arm of Bayer, recently awarded a one-time $4,500 grant to the combined Cryonics, Gas Attendants and Bawk-ettes teams to support their participation in the three levels of FIRST Robotics programming in the fourth- through 12th grades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.