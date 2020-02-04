Back in my younger days, I scouted fields during the summer for a company in southern Indiana. I had the distinction of discovering some of the first fields in the Midwest where microbes had learned to breakdown carbofuran, the rootworm insecticide that had been used on my cornfields. The fields were a mess; corn falling over, this way and that. Walking those fields every week was difficult, to say the least.
One of the perks of that discovery was getting to take a ride in a plane to view the fields from above. As a teenager, it was an amazing experience for me. I had never flown before, and now I was in a plane with a bunch of corn and insect specialists from all over the Midwest! The plane ride left me with a lasting impression of how viewing fields from the air can give a person a completely different perspective.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.