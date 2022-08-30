ELKHART — The Downtown Elkhart Merchant Alliance is planning a “Downtown Elkhart Cares” clothing drive to support community members re-entering the workforce.
Organizers are collecting new or gently used interview clothing, shoes and jewelry Sept. 5-17 for both men and women. Donations will stay local and go directly to Soup for Success, Saving Grace, Elkhart Area Career Center and Startup Moxie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.