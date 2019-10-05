Dolly Kobold celebrates her 90th birthday

ELKHART — Dolly (Anna Belle) Lowry Kobold of Elkhart is celebrating her 90th birthday.
She was born Oct. 1, 1929, in Kentucky.
She was lived in Elkhart for 70 years.
She married Otho D. Kobold on Feb. 3, 1968.
She has five children, 10 grandchidlren, 19 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren.
Her family includes Buster O. May (deceased at 7 years old); Geneva Jonloz, 71, with three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; Roger W. May, 69, with two grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren; Janet L. Mitschelen, 63, with two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and Tammy Yoder, 52, with three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
