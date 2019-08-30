ELKHART — Beacon Health System will launch this year’s Mary Morris Leighton Impact Series with a free presentation of Kevin Hines’ documentary, “Suicide: The Ripple Effect.”
The event in Elkhart, Bremen and South Bend is provided by a gift to Beacon Health Foundation from the Leighton-Oare Foundation.
At age 19, Kevin attempted to take his life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge, Beacon Health said in its announcement. Today, he is a world-renowned mental health advocate, motivational speaker and author who travels the globe spreading a message of hope, recovery and wellness. The film chronicles Kevin’s personal journey and the ripple effect it has on those who have been impacted by his suicide attempt and his life’s work since.
The documentary will be shown in Elkhart on Monday, Sept. 9, at AMC, 2701 Cassopolis St. The showing is from 6:30 to 8 p.m. followed by a question-and-answer session from 8 to 8:30 p.m.
This event is free, but seats are limited and registration is required. More information is available at https://www.beaconhealthsystem.org/community-impact/mary-morris-leighton-impact-series. Attendees will be asked to show the emailed confirmation at the door of the event.
The other programs are Sept. 10 at Bremen High School and Sept. 11 at AMC in South Bend.
