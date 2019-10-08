ELKHART — The public has been invited to the Thursday, Oct. 17, meeting of the Elkhart County Genealogical Society for discussion of a Civil War disaster with a local connection.
Pat Johnson, Elkhart Genealogy Society member at large, will present "Sultana: Disaster on the Mississippi," about a Civil War disaster in which an Elkhart native perished. Johnson, who presented this topic recently at the Bristol Public Library, said she has new information to share.
The meeting is at 7 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Beardsley, Elkhart. Visitors can use the east entrance to the church. Refreshments will be served.
