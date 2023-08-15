Dedication pays off for martial arts team

ELKHART — For the second time in Elkhart Martial Arts’ history, Steve’s Gym brought a team of nine athletes to the AAU National Tae Kwon Do Championships in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and all nine athletes medaled at the competition.
To qualify for the competition, the athletes had to compete at an AAU State competition; where they brought a team to both Indiana State and Michigan State. A team of six athletes went to the Michigan State Tae Kwon Do Competition and brought home 18 medals. A team of 14 athletes went to the Indiana State Competition and brought home 27 medals. Finally nine of those athletes continued on to the AAU Tae Kwon Do Nationals and brought home 26 total medals, including six first-place medals.
