Deary honored for impact on local youth

ELKHART — State Rep. Joanna King (R-Middlebury) recently presented Kevin Deary, retiring CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Elkhart County, with a Heart of a Hoosier Award honoring his longstanding commitment to local youth.
As CEO, Deary played an integral role in developing and transforming opportunities for youth involved with the Boys & Girls Clubs, King said. For over 65 years, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Elkhart County provided onsite programs for academic success, career development, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles to youth.
