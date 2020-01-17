GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Parks is accepting entries now through Jan. 24 for their 40th Annual Photo Contest.
Amateur and professional photographers alike are invited to take a shot at this competition and showcase their creativity.
This year’s contest categories include: “Rural Life in Elkhart County” (highlighting photos capturing rural aspects of life within Elkhart County), “Nature of the Photo” (focused on Michiana plants and wildlife), “Activities in the Parks” (featuring moments captured within the Elkhart County Parks), and “Youth” (for entrants ages 16 and younger).
Ribbons are awarded to first, second, and third place winners in each category, and all entries will be on display in a special two-week exhibitition Feb. 1–16 at the Elkhart County Historical Museum (open Tuesday–Saturday, 9 a.m – 5 p.m.)
The entry deadline is coming soon. Photos entries must be turned in no later than 4 p.m. on Jan. 24 at the Elkhart County Parks Administration Office, 211 W. Lincoln Ave., in Goshen, or at the Elkhart County Historical Museum located, 304 W. Vistula St. in Bristol. The contest is free and open to all ages.
To enter the 40th Annual Photo Contest, visit elkhartcountyparks.org for the official rules and guidelines.
For more information, regarding the event, contact Courtney Franke, Bonneyville Mill Manager, at crfranke@elkhartcounty.com or 574-538-1466.
