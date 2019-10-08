ELKHART — Here Kitty Kitty Rescue has announced plans for its bi-annual Ginormous Barn Sale at its feline rescue from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Therescue is across from the Concord Junior High School at 25138 C.R. 24, Elkhart.
A variety of gently used and unique findswill be available, organizers said. Items will include, but are not limited to, quality clothing for adults and children, home decor, linens, craft items, baskets, party items, toys, baby items, hardware, books, kitchen goods, tools, appliances, sporting goods, pet items, shoes, and seasonal and holiday items.
Here Kitty Kitty Rescue is dedicated to rescuing the lives of abandoned and homeless cats and kittens around Elkhart and finding them forever homes.
More information about the sale is on Here Kitty Kitty Rescue’s Facebook page or at www.herekittykittyrescue.com.
