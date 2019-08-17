ELKHART — David and Kay (Garman) King of Elkhart are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
They were married Aug. 16, 1969, in Meadowood Free Methodist Church, Elkhart.
They are both retired.
David retired from AM General and Consolidated Rail Corp. Kay retired from both Lutheran Hospital and Dupont Hospital of Fort Wayne.
The couple has two daughters, Kristi (Chris) Ickes of Las Vegas, Nevada and Kimberly (Brett) Griffith of Palm Harbor, Florida.
They have four grandchildren, Nicholas Griffith, Alex Griffith, Kaylyn King and Riley King.
They celebrated their anniversary recently with a trip to Mackinac Island, spending five nights at The Grand Hotel.
