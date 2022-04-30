ELKHART — The William Tuffs Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented awards April 18 to two area students.
The chapter’s Ann Mann Scholarship award went to Aubrey Kelsey who attends Fairfield High School in Goshen. This award is based on essay, grades, extra circular activities, work experience and teacher recommendations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.