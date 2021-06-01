Daughters honor Revolutionary War veterans

Members of the William Tuffs Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution joined with Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson to lay a wreath in remembrance of five of Elkhart County’s Revolutionary War soldiers at the City Municipal Building on Memorial Day. The wreath was placed near the plaque honoring these five soldiers in front of the Municipal building. The five soldiers were: William Tuffs, chapter namesake and engaged in the battle of Rhode Island; John Robert Cathcart, private in 6th Company, 9th Battalion, in Pennsylvania; Walter Denny, commissioned captain and honored for bravery at Yorktown; Jacob Leer, private in 10th Regiment, Pennsylvania; and John Proctor, engaged in the Battle of Stony Point and at the siege of Yorktown. All are buried in Elkhart County. From left are Jody McDonough, Nancy Ritchie, Catherine Reedy, Janet Hayes, Sarah Downing, Ruth DuBois, Linda Reed, Gail Barrett, Jo Ann Cummins, Roberson and Mary Golden.

 Photo provided

