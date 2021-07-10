Dancers in Florida for national competition

Elkhart, IN (46516)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 79F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 64F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.