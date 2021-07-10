Dancers in Florida for national competition

Chris Fuentes, Brianna Mendoza and Yeshua Hernandez qualified to compete at nationals by winning first place awards in Tremaine’s Regional Competition in Chicago in January for their hip-hop performance “Lifting You.”
ELKHART — A dance trio from Epic Dance Studios traveled to Orlando, Florida, this week to train and compete in the Tremaine National Dance Convention and Competition.
Chris Fuentes, Brianna Mendoza and Yeshua Hernandez qualified to compete at nationals by winning first place awards in Tremaine’s Regional Competition in Chicago in January for their hip-hop performance “Lifting You.” The trio also won the competition’s “Best Showmanship” title.
