Dale and Gwen Stoll

BRISTOL — Dale and Gwen (Godlove) Stoll of Bristol are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
They were married July 20, 1969.
Dale is a retired pastor and Gwen is a retired nurse.
Their children are Andy (Sherry) Stoll of Idaville, Amy (Doug) Gardner of Bristol, Jon (Kesha) Stoll of Goshen, Destinee Stoll of Fort Wayne and Christian Stoll of Bristol.
They have nine grandchildren.
The couple will celebrate with a open house hosted by their children at Tri Lakes Community Church, 50755 C.R. 23, Bristol, from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 20.
