SOUTH BEND — Cultivate Food Rescue is seeking to better understand the impact of food rescue in the area; the local nonprofit’s first annual food rescue community survey seeks to gather insights on how well food rescue efforts are understood and how many people in the area know about the life-impacting work it performs.
“We’re passionate about helping our community waste less food and use that food to feed our hungry neighbors,” said Jim Conklin, Executive Director, Cultivate. “As a donor-funded organization, we realize how crucial it is for our community to understand exactly what we do for local kids and families. We want to be wise stewards with the donations we receive and that starts by making sure we understand what our community knows about us today so we can invest our effort in the right way.”
