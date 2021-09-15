SOUTH BEND — Cultivate Food Rescue will hold its annual fundraising event from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Island at Century Center in South Bend. Supporters, volunteers, and sponsors will taste samples from local chefs, listen to live music from “The 1985” and raise money to provide 1,000 hungry students in the community with weekend meals for the 2021-22 school year.
Prior to COVID, over 45,000 children were taking advantage of free and reduced lunches. Cultivate’s backpack meals aim to fill in the 68-hour gap between Friday at lunch and Monday morning at breakfast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.