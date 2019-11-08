ELKHART — The men of the Elkhart Fire Department are rallying around one of their own by shaving their heads.
Travis Mahoney, a paramedic firefighter on Medic 24, was diagnosed about a month ago with stage 4 small cell carcinoma.
An 11-year veteran of the department, his fellow firefighters decided to host the fundraiser in his honor.
“This is just something we do for each other as often as we can when one of us is going through some kind of unexpected personal tragedy,” firefighter Dustin Flagg said. “I was actually the recipient of a fundraiser a few years ago when my daughter was diagnosed with encephalitis and hospitalized. It definitely one of the most helpful things I had during that time.”
However, it was Mahoney’s idea to make it a head-shaving fundraiser, Flagg said.
“Travis had actually contacted me about wanting to shave my head,” he said.
Flagg then talked to his barbers and instead asked them about cutting more hair than just his.
“It was actually really successful for how quickly it came together,” he said.
By the end of the Monday afternoon fundraiser, Andi Marschand and Tiffany Del Valle from the Barbarette Shop cut over 100 people’s hair for the cause, at $20 per cut.
“I don’t think they shut their clippers off for the two and a half hours they were here,” Flagg said.
Firefighters from Mishawaka, Middlebury, Concord, Baugo, Goshen, Niles, Elkhart police and many community volunteers joined in the head-shaving fundraiser for the local paramedic/firefighter.
The fire department will host an additional fundraiser for Mahoney at the Moose Lodge on Dec. 16. More information on that event will be available through the department’s Facebook page in the coming weeks. Funds from both the fundraisers will help to offset the cost of Mahoney’s treatment.
