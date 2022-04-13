Creekside plans Easter egg hunt
ELKHART — An Easter egg hunt is planned to take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Creekside Church of the Brethren at 60455 C.R. 113 in Elkhart. Children 3 through 12 are invited to participate. Candy and prizes will be available along with a snack after the Easter egg hunt.
