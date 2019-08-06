County's best salsas named

GOSHEN — A Blueberry Bell Pepper Salsa was the overall winner in the Elkhart County 4-H Fair Open Class Home & Family Arts Department special contest for salsa recipes.
Organizers said five exhibitors entered the contest with seven entries. The contest was sponsored by Richmond’s Fee Service.
First Place – Fruit and Overall Winner
Blueberry Bell Pepper Salsa
Karen Meade, Goshen
2 Tomatoes, Chopped
3 c. Fresh Blueberries, Roughly Chopped
2 T. Fresh Cilantro, Chopped
1 Jalapeno, Finely Chopped
1/2 Red Onion, Finely Chopped
1 Red Bell Pepper, Chopped
1 Yellow Bell Pepper, Chopped
1/2 tsp. Salt
1 Lemon, Juiced
1/2 Pineapple, Chopped
Add all ingredients and stir until combined.
Second Place - Fruit
Peach Mango Salsa
John VanHuystee, Elkhart
1-1/2 c. Tomatoes, Chopped
3/4 c. Fresh Peaches, Chopped and Peeled
1/2 c. Red Onions, Chopped
1/2 c. Sweet Yellow Peppers, Chopped
1/2 c. Mango, Chopped and Peeled
2 T. Jalapeno Pepper, Chopped and Seeded
3 Garlic Cloves, Minced
1-1/2 tsp. Lime Juice
1/2 tsp. Fresh Cilantro, Minced
Mix all ingredients in large bowl, cover, and refrigerate. Serve with tortilla chips.
Third Place – Fruit
Avocado Fruit Salsa
Pascual Marquez, Goshen
1 Avocado, Seeded
1 c. Water
1/2 tsp. Salt
Juice of 1/2 Lime
Place in food processor. Blend to a soft consistency.
First Place – Vegetable
Corn and Black Bean Salsa
Esther Deakins, Lakeville
3 lg. Ears of Corn, Cut Off Cob
1 c. Cherry Tomatoes, Quartered
1/4 c. Red Onion, Finely Diced
1/2 c. Green Pepper, Finely Diced
1-15 oz. Can Black Beans, Rinsed and Drained
1 tsp. Salt
Dressing:
1 c. Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Juice of One Lemon
1/2 c. Red Wine Vinegar
1/4 tsp. Black Pepper
1 tsp. Minced Garlic
1 tsp. Oregano
3 T. Fresh Cilantro, Chopped Fine
Mix corn, tomatoes, onion, green pepper, and black beans together. Sprinkle with salt. Whisk together all dressing ingredients and pour over corn mixture.
Second Place – Vegetable
Zucchini Salsa
Karen Meade, Goshen
2 lg. Tomatoes, Chopped
1 med. Zucchini, Chopped
1/2 c. Onion, Chopped
1 Jalapeno, Diced and Seeded (Optional)
2 T. Fresh Cilantro, Chopped
2 Garlic Cloves, Minced
1/2 tsp. Salt
1/4 tsp. Pepper
3 T. Lime Juice
Combine all ingredients and stir. Refrigerate at least 1 hour.
Third Place – Vegetable
Fresh Salsa
Pascual Marquez, Goshen
4 Tomatoes (or 1 lg. Can)
1 med. Red or White Onion
3 Garlic Cloves, Peeled (or 1 T. Garlic Powder)
3 Jalapenos, Stem Removed
1/3 c. Fresh Cilantro Leaves
3 T. Fresh Lime Juice
3 T. White Vinegar
1 T. Salt
Combine all ingredients and stir.
Also participating in the Fresh Salsa Contest was Kim Sheets of Goshen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.