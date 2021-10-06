County parks plan October activities

An array of outdoor programs are being offered this month through the Elkhart County Parks. A morning bird walk along Pumpkinvine Nature Trail was Wednesday, and other events included in October’s lineup include a group dog walk and hiking club.
The dog walk is from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday. Sunshine, wildlife, beautiful trails, new friends, and unlimited smells – your dog is in for a real treat! Join fellow dog-lovers on a naturalist-led hike at Ox Bow County Park. Water and doggy bags will be available for all participants. All dogs must be on a leash and controlled at all times. Cost is free and open to all ages. Register by Thursday at elkhartcountyparks.org. Meet at Ox Bow Haus Shelter in Ox Bow County Park, 23033 C.R. 45, Dunlap. Park admission will be waived for all program participants.
