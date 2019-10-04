GOSHEN — Fall activities are in full swing at Elkhart County parks with a fall plant exchange and pancake breakfast scheduled for this weekend and a “Night Owl Prowl” scheduled for Oct. 11
Plant exchange
Do you have extra plants growing in your garden? Parks officials urge you to share them with fellow gardeners and bring home something new when Elkhart County Parks offers a Fall Plant Exchange at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cobus Creek County Park.
The plant exchange is a chance to bring in healthy perennials, shrubs, seeds and bulbs to swap with other gardeners’ extra plants. Participants are welcome to bring in as many plants for trade as they like but are asked to label their plants beforehand. Plants brought in for trade should be healthy, and rooted in soil in a container.
This event is free to the public and no registration is required, however, those planning to take part in the exchange should plan to come early.
Cobus Creek County Park is at 30680 C.R. 8 in Elkhart.
Pancake breakfast
Also on Saturday, a pancake breakfast is planned from 7:30 to 11 a.m. at the Feedlot Shelter in Bonneyville Mill County Park. The event will feature a complete breakfast, including drinks, sausage, maple syrup and pancakes made from Bonneyville Mill’s own stone-ground buckwheat flour.
Admission to the breakfast is $6 per person and open to all ages.
Dating back to the mid-1830s, Bonneyville is Indiana’s oldest continuously operating gristmill and offers visitors a taste of local history with fresh stone-ground flour, produced daily. In addition to the breakfast, the event will offer visitors the chance to watch flour-grinding demonstrations, explore the mill on a self-guided tour, and snag some stone-ground products to take home.
The historic mill is located in Bonneyville Mill County Park, 2.5 miles east of Bristol, south of S.R. 120 at 53373 C.R. 131.
‘Night Owl Prowl’
On Friday, Oct. 11, residents are invited to step out for a “Night Owl Prowl” at Benton Spillway in River Preserve County Park.
Beginning at 8 p.m., this free program will feature an interactive night hike looking and listening for owls and other wildlife found at the preserve after dark. Participants will discover the amazing adaptations of our native owls and learn techniques on how to find these unique creatures using sight and sound. Following a short presentation, the group will take a short hike into the woods to call for owls and listen for “whooo” might call back.
River Preserve County Park is located at 68550 C.R. 31 in Goshen. The program is free with no registration required. Participants are encouraged to dress for activities outdoors and to arrive early.
More information on these and other activities is available at elkhartcountyparks.org, on the Elkhart County Parks Facebook page, or from the administration office at 574-535-6458.
