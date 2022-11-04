NEW PARIS — The Elkhart County Parks is partnering with Heartland Mushers Association to offer a Mushing 101 class on dog sledding from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Benton Dam in River Preserve County Park.
Snow or no snow, the dog sledding lessons will cover the basics of dryland mushing, including gear use with bikes and canicross. Dog owners are invited to bring their canine companions and see if they have what it takes to mush through a series of training techniques and try their hand on a temporary dryland trail. Experienced mushers will be available throughout the program to help assist participants.
