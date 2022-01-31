ELKHART — The Council on Aging of Elkhart County Inc. (CoA), which provides services for those who are aging or disabled in Elkhart County, recently appointed a new member to its board of directors.
“We are excited to welcome Dale Bennett to our board as we expand our organization to meet the demand of our growing senior population in the county and support their family members,” said CEO David Toney. “Dale brings a considerable amount of experience from the business community and will be instrumental in our success.”
