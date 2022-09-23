ELKHART — The seventh Annual Running with Spoons cooking competition raised $365,000 for Bashor Children’s Home in Goshen.
Nearly 300 people attended the Sept. 8 event at The Lerner Theater in Elkhart. Thirteen teams of local business and community leaders competed by cooking up their favorite dishes for attendees to sample. Attendees then voted on their favorites.
