INDIANAPOLIS — Allen Connelly was elected The American Legion, Department of Indiana, state commander by delegates from the 11 districts throughout the state during the 101st annual Indiana American Legion Convention on July 13.
The American Legion is comprised of military service veterans who have served honorably during times of conflict in defense of their nation and has been active within Indiana since 1919. The Indiana American Legion has supported veterans from every major conflict since World War I to Iraq and Afghanistan within its membership.
Allen is a 49-year member of LaGrange American Legion Post 215 in the Fourth District where he has served in most all offices at the post level, including post commander in 1999-2000. He is currently serving as post service officer as well as Hoosier Boys State and Flag Education chairman. He was awarded an Honorary Life Membership by the post in 2006.
At the district level he has served as public relations chairman, chaplain, finance officer, adjutant, vice commander and commander in 2005-2006. He continues to serve the district as a member of the Finance Committee and the District Advisory Committee.
At the department level, Allen served as Department Northern Vice Commander in 2011-2012. He most recently served as chairman of all four commissions. He is currently serving as a member of the Strategic Plan Committee and the Centennial Celebration Committee.
Allen gained his eligibility for The American Legion through his honorable active duty service from Jan. 2, 1964, to Dec. 11, 1965, in the U.S. Army where he was separated with the rank of sergeant.
At the national level, he has served as a member of the Veteran’s Preference Committee and is a member of the Veteran’s Education, Other Benefits and Homelessness Committee.
Allen is a member of ANAVICUS, the Past District Commander’s Club, a life member of the VFW, as well as an NRA member. He was employed as the operations manager of The LaGrange Publishing Company, a commercial printing and newspaper publishing firm, for many years. He is, and has been for the past 17 years, the LaGrange County Veterans Service Officer.
Allen has served his community in several capacities over the years. He served 25 years on the LaGrange Volunteer Fire Department; he was a member of the Lakeland School Corporation board of trustees for eight years, where he served as president; he served 12 years as a member of the Bloomfield Township Advisory Board, and he has served as the Veteran Representative on the LaGrange County Drug Court since its inception. He is a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in LaGrange.
He has been married for 52 years to his wife Becky, who is an Auxiliary member of Unit 215 in LaGrange, and his two children, Craig and Kelly, are members of the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 215 and Auxiliary Unit 215.
