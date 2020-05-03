Rotary Club donates masks, gloves

Emily Stout, a local dentist, led efforts by the Concord Rotary Club to acquire surgical masks and gloves for local health care centers and hospitals.

 Photo provided

The Concord Rotary Club just completed a project to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by acquiring personal protective equipment for use by essential community health care workers.

Under the leadership of Concord Rotary member Emily Stout, a local dentist, surgical masks and gloves were acquired by the club and dropped off to the Elkhart County emergency management centers, where they were then distributed to local health care centers and hospitals with the most need.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.