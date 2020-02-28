Six student winners of the 2020 Goshen College Concerto-Aria Competition will perform March 7 with the Goshen College Symphony Orchestra. From left are Janell Preheim, Becca Choi, Bek Zehr, Kailey Rice, Yejin Kim and Elinor Keener.
GOSHEN — Six student winners of the 2020 Goshen College Concerto-Aria Competition will perform arias and individual concerto movements with the Goshen College Symphony Orchestra, directed by Brian Mast, Music Center executive director and interim GCSO conductor, in the annual Concerto-Aria Concert.
The concert is 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, in the Music Center’s Sauder Concert Hall.
