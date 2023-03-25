Rain mixing with and changing to light snow for the afternoon. Becoming windy. High 42F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming W and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
ELKHART — The ninth annual Support Our Shelter Dinner & Auction will be held Friday, April 21, at the Lerner Theatre.
The event is a fundraiser to support the YWCA's Safe Haven Shelter for Elkhart County victims of domestic violence. Nearly 500 women and children seek safety and services at the downtown shelter each year.
