ELKHART — The ninth annual Support Our Shelter Dinner & Auction will be held Friday, April 21, at the Lerner Theatre.

The event is a fundraiser to support the YWCA's Safe Haven Shelter for Elkhart County victims of domestic violence. Nearly 500 women and children seek safety and services at the downtown shelter each year.

