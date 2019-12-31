ELKHART — With 2020 quickly approaching, community leaders in Elkhart County shared a few of their resolutions for the New Year.
Linda Rogers, State Senator for District 11: “While I am not one for making lots of resolutions, some of the things I strive for are to be a great listener, always be thankful, always be positive and see the good in everyone, always look at both sides of an issue and pray every day for wisdom and guidance.”
Craig Koehler, Concord Football Coach: “(My resolutions are to) work to get healthy physically, (and) continue to improve as a leader to better serve our players and coaches.”
Jeremy Stutsman, Goshen Mayor: “This new year is the start of my second term as Mayor of Goshen. I look forward to continue working with our City Council – both re-elected and newly elected officials. Working together over the last four years, we improved our city infrastructure, opened the city’s first fully inclusive playground and created the new Department of Environmental Resilience, among many others; I am confident we will continue to complete great projects for the community if we work together, regardless of our differences.”
Matt Schuss, Jimtown Boys Basketball Coach: “My resolution for the coming year is to take advantage of the moment. I want to be the best husband, teacher and coach I can be each day.”
Rod Roberson, Elkhart Mayor-Elect: “2020 brings an exciting year of significant transition for my family, as I assume the role of Mayor for the City of Elkhart. Three resolutions that I have going into 2020 are: for all citizens of Elkhart to have excellent health and prosperity, for increased civic participation across all of our neighborhoods, and for my family to grow stronger in our spiritual relationship as I embrace this opportunity to lead our great city.”
Deborah Domine, Juvenile Court Magistrate: “For the community, it is my wish that all children are safe, free from gun violence, and have hope for a better future. As for the work that I do in Juvenile Court, I will continue to strive to be fair, just and wise in order to change lives and not just punish actions.”
Josh Shattuck, Elkhart High Football Coach: “My first New Year’s resolution is to pay more attention to my health. I have not had any health scares, but I know that the healthier I am, the more I can give in my work, family, and social life. My second New Year’s resolution is to improve my work-life balance. A lot of my time and energy is devoted to the players and coaches in our program. This will always be the case as long as I am coaching, but I can improve the balance between work and home. My family is extremely supportive of my professional goals, but with another baby due in March, my full energy and attention will be needed in both phases. Continuing to find the happy and healthy mixture of work and home is an exciting challenge for me.”
Julie Parke, Curator of the Elkhart County Historical Museum: “For 2020, I resolve to try cooking a new recipe every week. I will be more mindful of my personal impact on the environment, and I will learn something new about the history of each Elkhart County township. Most importantly, I will worry less and laugh more.”
Tim Neese, Elkhart Mayor: “My New Year’s resolutions include planning to have more sleepovers at ‘Grandpa’s house’ with my grandchildren, and doing more traveling to visit family out of town. I am wishing all Elkhart residents a very safe and prosperous New Year.”
Steve Thalheimer, Superintendent of Elkhart Community Schools: “In 2020, I hope to personally continue paying attention to my own health amidst the stresses of my job. Beyond that, I commit to my priority for a Healthy Schools, Healthy Elkhart by vowing to work everyday for individual and institution well-being for Elkhart Schools. Every learner in our schools – student and adult – has worth and value by virtue of being in our schools. I want us to keep focusing on our Elkhart Promise of knowing every student by name and forging relationships to make anything possible. We value the community and business partnerships we already have in place; we hope to build upon those and work with city Council and Mayor Roberson for the benefit of all.”
Jamison Czarnecki, Supervisor for the Elkhart Environmental Center: “As we go into the new year, my resolutions are aimed at bettering my mental and physical health, being even more conscious on my impact with the environment, and to continuously learn new ideas. Every day is a possibility for new resolutions, but the new year is a great time for me to set my broader goals and aspirations. One personal goal is to enhance my Spanish, which I’ve put into action by purchasing a new language software program and starting a new MeetUp group for people who want to practice Spanish.”
Byron Sanders, Superintendent for Baugo Community Schools: “My resolution is to substitute a couple salads each week in place of my daily jalapeño burger school lunch and spend some time on the elliptical everyday. With a little luck I may look a little more like the headshot I submitted for this article.”
Julia King, Goshen Common Council: “I gave up on New Year’s Resolutions years ago, and then I gave up on that. So, my New Year’s resolution for 2020 is to start practicing piano again. The world is pretty crazy right now. Here’s hoping that music can keep me sane.”
Tom McArthur, Executive Director, Church Community Services: “In 2020 I plan to develop meaningful relationships with Church Community Services’ neighborhood churches and individuals. Another resolution is to meet a 70-year-old first cousin in California who I have never met and lastly, I plan to get reacquainted with the top of my desk, which I haven’t seen in too many months.”
Will Coatie, Elkhart Central Girl’s Basketbal Coach: “A couple of my New Year Resolutions are for this group of young ladies to achieve great success in 2020, and for my coaches, players and their families to have a blessed and healthy 2020.”
