Dick Osborne is retiring from Susanna's Kitchen after 19 years and was presented with a check for $19,000 from the Community of Foundation of Elkhart County for the ministry. Osborne is shown here with Vonnie Trumble, associate program officer with the Community Foundation.
ELKHART — The Community Foundation of Elkhart County is honoring longtime volunteer Dick Osborne by giving Susanna's Kitchen a gift of $19,000 — $1,000 for each each year Osborne guided the ministry before stepping down last year.
Nearly 20 years ago, the retired real estate agent and restaurateur agreed to take a volunteer position guiding Susanna’s Kitchen after his wife died. He said the Rev. Larry Kurtz opened the door by asking him to fill the role for six months.
