Community Foundation grant boosts Baby Room Plus

ELKHART — The Baby Room Plus, a ministry of Elkhart Northside Nazarene, has received a Community Investment grant award for $2,000 from the Community Foundation of Elkhart County.
The award will help The Baby Room Plus in providing and distributing children’s clothing to the community. Through this effort, all families will have access to clean, gently-used or new clothing in the appropriate sizing for each of their children at no cost to them.
