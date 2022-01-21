Comedy comes to Bristol Opera House

BRISTOL — Nationally known comedian Kevin Downey Jr. comes to Bristol Opera House on Feb. 12 in a one-night-only appearance, Elkhart Civic Theatre said.
A comedian, actor and columnist, Downey has been dubbed “refreshingly bizarre.” After building a dedicated cult following and appearing frequently at the Tropicana Hotel and Casino’s Comedy Stop in Las Vegas and Atlantic City, Downey headlines clubs all across the nation, and can be heard as a regular guest on “The Bob and Tom Show,” and Sirius and XM Satellite radio.
