I learned a couple of new words this week. Imbibe means to take up water. “Imbibitional chilling” refers to cold injury that a seed may get when it takes in water in cold soils.
Our soils have certainly stayed cool this spring, along with temperatures above the ground. Last week, we finally had some soils dry out enough for planting to begin in earnest. However, soil temperatures and air temperatures remained cool. Friday night and Saturday morning, temperatures dipped well below 25 degrees around Elkhart County.
