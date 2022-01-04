Sevion Crockett, left, is shown how to weigh coffee. Tricia Hutchinson, a former job coach for the ECS exceptional learners program and owner of the Hart City Coffee Co., said it was important for Crockett to be given the opportunity to join the business. Crocket also helps in various classrooms and with community involvement.
Lexi Patrick works two jobs; one at Hart City Coffee Co. and another part-time for the district. She makes jewelery for Low Tide Island, a company that specializes in providing artisan opportunities to adults with disabilities. Here, she weighs coffee beans for grinding.
Elkhart Truth photos / Dani Messick
Artie Vergara is also a jewelry maker and works part-time for Elkhart Community Schools. He was one of the first hired by the district from the program for exceptional learners.
Elkhart Truth photo / Dani Messick
Elkhart Truth photo / Dani Messick
Haleigh Cummins wants to work in fashion and helped design all of Hart City Coffee Company’s merchandise. She also makes jewelry and volunteers at the Council on Aging, one of many community partners.
ELKHART — Lindsey Cox is betting on the skills of exceptional learners to develop an all-new coffee shop for job training opportunities at Elkhart Community Schools.
Cox, supervisor of exceptional learners for Elkhart Community Schools, says the district has continually made efforts to promote opportunities for future employment to all their students, including those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, but societal stereotypes have remained a hurdle.
