Goshen Noon Kiwanis
Members of Goshen Noon Kiwanis met on Jan. 14 at Maplecrest Country Club. They welcomed Ashley Jordan of the Acts of Service team at the Community Foundation of Elkhart County. She shared the mission and work they are doing in our community.
The club meets every Tuesday at noon at Maplecrest Country Club. For more information, contact Grant Martin at gmartin@mapletronics.com.
— Submitted by Grant Martin
Toastmasters
Toastmasters is an organization that helps people improve their speaking and leadership skills. It draws all walks of life. People who want to be more comfortable just in having conversation with one or a few, sales persons, arbitrators, convention speakers, etc.
Along with speaking skills a big emphases is given to leadership skills. Another important part of the training is learning how to control the timing of a meeting. There are no meetings that go beyond the scheduled time. Maple City Toastmasters Club is open to everyone.
Meetings are held each Wednesday at the Goshen Library in Room A from 11:10 a.m. to noon. Come and improve your skills. Questions? Contact Mr. T at 574-538-7254 or Glenn Stutzman 574-202-4667.
— Submitted by Sondra Resen
Dunlap Lions Club
Members of Dunlap Lions Club met for their regular meeting on Jan. 16 at the Fairview Grange. The program speaker was District Governor Mary Klempay from the Lakeville Lions Club. She encouraged the Club to come to the 2nd District meeting at Milford on Saturday, Jan. 18, and to participate in the Health Fair on April 1 at the Battell Community Center in Mishawaka. She summarized her talk with, “As Lions we serve…We serve with a heart!”
Lion Laura Doty inducted Linda Johnson as a new member to join the club.
Upcoming Events: Jan. 22, Filing eyeglasses; Feb. 1, Eyeglass Wash-a-thon; Feb. 1, Health Fair at Mishawaka; Feb. 6, Regular Meeting, Speaker Carl Tiebeman-Winery; Feb. 20, Regular Meeting, Speaker Dean DeVoit, CERES; March 5, Regular Meeting; March 7, Eyeglass Wash-a-thon; March 13-14, District 25-G Convention at Argos.
The Dunlap Lions Club will meet on Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Fairview Grange, 22482 C.R. 45, Goshen at 6:30 p.m. for the meal, with the program and meeting following. Visitors are welcome. Information: 574-875-5963.
— Submitted by Lion Amanda Fast
