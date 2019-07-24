Maple City Toastmasters
Maple City Toastmasters, a club that encourages members and guests to improve their public speaking and leadership skills, met on July 2 and was led by newly elected Club President Joel Hawkins.
Marilyn Groves gave a moving speech titled “How to Tell Annie’s Story,” which was about the dangers of drug addiction. This speech was followed by a speech by Joel Hawkins about the importance of finding a mentor and being a protegé.
The club is open to the public and encourages interested parties to join a meeting from 12:10 to 1 p.m. Tuesdays at Goshen Chamber of Commerce. More information is available from Sondra Resen at sondraresen@gmail.com or 574-215-8734.
– Submitted by Sondra Resen
Dunlap Lions
The Dunlap Lions Club met for its regular meeting on July 18 at the Fairview Grange. The program for the evening was Lion Bob Kulp sharing his travelogue to New Zealand, entitled “Lion Hunting in New Zealand.” The Lions he was hunting were Lions Clubs and Lions members.
He shared many scenic views of New Zealand and came across signs and other evidences that Lions Clubs were present. He said he was privileged to attend a Lions Club meeting and found many similarities to our local club. In all, there are 389 clubs on both the North and the South Islands of New Zealand.
Lion Laura Doty, membership chair, inducted Lion Barb Brenneman into the club. Her sponsor is Lion T. K. Brenneman.
Due to construction at Concord High School, the Dunlap Lions Club will not be having its Annual Jonah Fish Fry this year. Thank you for all who have supported us in the past.
Upcoming Events: Aug. 1, Lion Richard and Karen Litwiller, “Therapy Dogs”; Aug. 8, Vision Screening-Goshen Middle School; Aug. 15, Janice Neidigh, “Hearing Loss”; Aug. 17, District Meeting-Claypool; Aug. 20, Vision Screening-Jimtown Jr. High; Aug. 24, Candy Day at Market Center WalMart; Aug. 24, Banner Night at Camp Mack; Aug. 27, 28, 29-Vision Screening-Pierre Moran, Concord, North Side.
The Dunlap Lions Club is scheduled to meet again at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Fairview Grange, 22482 C.R. 45, Goshen, for a meal followed by the program. Visitors are always welcome. More information: 574-875-5963
– Submitted by Lion Amanda Fast
Elkhart Luncheon Optimist
Sixty-five club members, friends and family members attended a party on July 16 celebrating 100 years of Optimist International.
The picnic-style dinner was held at the Omega Event Center, 2130 Middlebury St., Elkhart. The organization’s Lt. Gov. Al Kidder presided the meeting.
There are five clubs in the Indiana North District, Zone 2: Mishawaka Club, Middlebury Club and Elkhart Breakfast Club, Evening Club and the Luncheon Club. This is in addition to two Junior Clubs at West Side Middle School and Northride High School. We all meet independently but come together for various meetings and gatherings. Our motto is Friend of Youth.
As as Zone, the organization created 100 Personal Care Bags for Faith Mission, which is Michiana’s homeless shelter, as a project honoring the 100 years. Optimist clubs also support a Junior Golf Outing, Essay and Oratorical contests, Childhood Cancer Camp along with various local youth and community activities.
– Submitted by Shelley Manthey
Send us your news
Submissions for Club News or other community news can be emailed to newsroom@elkharttruth.com or by postal delivery to The Elkhart Truth, 421 S. 2nd St., Elkhart, IN 46516.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.